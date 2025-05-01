London [UK], May 1 (ANI): Members of the Indian community in the UK gathered in large numbers outside the Indian High Commission in London to show solidarity and support for India after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed lives of 26 people, including a Nepali citizens, mostly tourists.

The gathering was a counter-response to a protest organized by a group of pro-Khalistani and Pakistani demonstrators.

The Indian diaspora raised slogans condemning terrorism and strongly denounced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. They held Indian flags and placards, voicing their unwavering support for national unity and the fight against terrorism.

Members of the Indian diaspora across the world have widely condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. Condolences have been pouring in from world leaders and members of the Indian community.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo and members of the Indian community on Tuesday paid homage to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

While paying homage to the victims, India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, said that they have gathered to pay tribute to the people who lost their lives in the attack. He asserted that terrorism will not go unpunished and that the perpetrators behind the attack will be brought to justice.

Following the attack, India has taken several measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

India has also decided to curtail the strength of Pakistan's High Commission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has affirmed that it is India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. The government has expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces, giving them complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, was attended by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

Earlier, on April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack in Pahalgam. Government sources said PM Modi affirmed that it is India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. (ANI)

