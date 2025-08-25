Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 25 (ANI): A nine-member Indian delegation led by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chowdhury has arrived in Dhaka to attend the 56th Border Conference of the Director Generals of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF), held from August 25 to 28, BGB said in a statement on Monday.

The Indian delegation includes senior BSF officials as well as officials from the Indian Home and External Affairs Ministries, it added.

BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui welcomed the Indian delegation when they arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Monday (August 25) afternoon, the statement said.

The 56th BGB-BSF Director General-level border conference will officially begin Tuesday morning at the BGB headquarters, Peelkhana, Dhaka. The four-day conference will conclude on August 28, the statement said.

Earlier in February, the 55th Director General-Level Border Coordination Conference between the BSF and BGB commenced in New Delhi, with high-level delegations from both nations gathering to discuss critical border-related issues and enhance cooperation.

According to a post on X by the BSF, the conference was formally initiated with a welcome extended by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary to Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, DG of BGB, and the accompanying Bangladeshi delegation at Delhi Airport.

The bilateral conference is a key institutional mechanism aimed at strengthening border management and maintaining peace and harmony along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

"The 55th BSF-BGB DIRECTOR GENERAL LEVEL BORDER CO-ORDINATION CONFERENCE - 2025 scheduled at New Delhi from 17-20 February 2025. Sh Daljit Singh Chawdhary, DG BSF, received & welcomed Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, OSP, BSP, SUP, BGBM, ndc, psc, M Phil, DG BGB along with the Border Guard Bangladesh delegation at IGI airport, New Delhi today. DG BGB is heading the BGB delegation, to discuss & deliberate upon the border related issues and for better coordination between both the Border Guarding Forces," the post read. (ANI)

