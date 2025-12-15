Members of the Indian diaspora in Jordan prepare to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Amman ahead of his official visit. (Photo/ANI)

Amman [Jordan], December 15 (ANI): Members of the Indian diaspora in Jordan are enthusiastically preparing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Amman, with excitement and anticipation building ahead of his visit as part of his ongoing overseas tour.

As part of the preparations, cultural performances are being organised, with members of the community expressing pride at the opportunity to present India's traditions before the Prime Minister. One member of the Indian diaspora, who will perform a dance recital, described the moment as both exciting and nerve-wracking. "I am pretty excited as this is a big opportunity to show my talent in front of Modi ji. At the same time, I am nervous. I have been preparing for a week for my dance performance," she said.

The sense of honour associated with the Prime Minister's visit is widely shared among Indians living in Jordan. Another member of the diaspora highlighted the significance of the occasion, saying, "It is an honour to welcome PM Modi in Jordan. We are really looking forward to meeting him."

Echoing similar sentiments, another community member spoke about the mix of excitement and nervousness ahead of performing for the Prime Minister. "I am really excited, but at the same time I am quite nervous to present my talent in front of PM Modi," the member said, reflecting the collective mood among the Indian community in Amman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a three-nation tour covering Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman, aimed at expanding India's engagement with countries that share deep-rooted civilisational connections and strong contemporary bilateral ties with New Delhi.

In his departure statement, PM Modi underlined that the visit would focus on advancing political cooperation, boosting economic engagement and strengthening people-to-people links across West Asia and Africa.

"Today, I am embarking on a three-nation visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Sultanate of Oman, three nations with which India shares both age-old civilizational ties, as well as extensive contemporary bilateral relations," he said.

The Prime Minister's tour begins in Jordan at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. The visit holds added significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan.

Highlighting the milestone, PM Modi said, "This historic visit will mark 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries."

During his stay in Amman, PM Modi is scheduled to hold talks with King Abdullah II, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, with discussions expected to focus on further deepening bilateral cooperation.

He will also interact with members of the Indian community in Jordan, whom he has described as having made "significant contributions" to strengthening ties between the two countries.

From Jordan, PM Modi will travel to Ethiopia on his first-ever visit to the African nation, following an invitation from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The visit will include discussions with Abiy Ahmed and interactions with the Indian diaspora in Ethiopia.

A key highlight of the Ethiopia leg will be PM Modi's address to a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

He said he looks forward to sharing his perspective on "India's journey as the 'Mother of Democracy' and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South."

The final leg of the tour will take PM Modi to Oman, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and the Sultanate.

In Muscat, he will meet the Sultan of Oman to explore avenues for further strengthening the strategic partnership, with particular emphasis on commercial ties and economic cooperation. (ANI)

