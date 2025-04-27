Paris [France], April 27 (ANI): In a strong show of solidarity with the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian diaspora in France organised a mass protest at the iconic Eiffel Tower (Place du Trocadero) on Sunday.

Dozens of members from the Indian community gathered, holding placards, chanting slogans, and waving Indian flags, sending out a loud and clear message against terrorism and its alleged sponsors.

The protesters squarely blamed Pakistan for harboring and supporting terror activities that continue to claim innocent lives in Kashmir. Holding banners, the demonstrators called upon the international community to recognise and act firmly against state-sponsored terrorism.

The protest, which lasted from 3 pm to 4 pm, was marked by passionate speeches and emotional tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam attack. The event saw widespread participation, cutting across regional and linguistic lines within the Indian diaspora in France.

Organisers emphasised that the protest was not just against a specific attack but against the larger threat of terrorism that endangers global peace and stability.

They urged France, the European Union, and the United Nations to take stricter measures against countries found aiding and abetting terrorism. The gathering concluded with a moment of silence for the victims and a collective pledge to continue raising their voice against terror.

Meanwhile, Members of the Indian diaspora countered the Pakistani protest outside the Indian High Commission in London on Sunday. Several protesters condemned the April 22 attack and highlighted that it was not the first time such terror activity has taken place in the region.

"I am an Indian citizen and a Hindu of Jammu and Kashmir. Today, I have come here because there was a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which was carried out by Pakistan. I have come here to protest against Pakistani terrorists who were involved. This is not the first accident in Jammu and Kashmir," a member of the Indian diaspora said.

"Many such accidents have happened by the terrorist which Pakistan has committed. Many such times in Kankot, Gaddi Kot, in Dangri of Rajouri, where Hindus were identified and attacked. Selective targeting has been done. As we saw in Pahalgam, they were asked to tell which religion they belonged to. They were asked to read something. So we are standing here against what is happening," she added. (ANI)

