Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 10 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Friday addressed the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention highlighting the role of the Indian Dispora and stated that 'It is an integral part of this vision of developed India by the year 2047.'

She also presented the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards on Friday at Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, she stated that the Indian Diaspora represents the best of our country. They have carried with them not just the knowledge and skills acquired in this sacred land, but also the values and ethos that have been the foundation of our civilization for millennia. Whether in the fields of technology, medicine, arts, or entrepreneurship, the Indian Diaspora has made a mark that the world acknowledges and respects, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement.

The President congratulated all the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees. She said that their success stories are not just a matter of pride for India, but they also inspire millions across the world to strive for excellence. She also congratulated Her Excellency Christine Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and said that her outstanding contributions in leading her nation, with a special focus on women and the Indian diaspora, has set a high benchmark on the world stage.

"The President was happy to note that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has become more than just an event. She said that it is a platform where ideas converge, collaborations are forged, and the bonds between India and its Diaspora are strengthened," the statement added.

The President said," Our nation today is marching towards Viksit Bharat - a developed India - by the year 2047. She added that it is a National Mission that requires the proactive and enthusiastic participation of every Indian, including those living abroad. She stated that the Indian Diaspora is an integral part of this vision. Their global presence gives them a unique perspective, and their achievements place them in a position to significantly contribute to the realization of a developed India."

Referring the India's timeless philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the President said that this vision is about creating an ecosystem that not only meets our needs but also contributes to global well-being. We seek to be a nation that balances economic progress with social justice and environmental stewardship, ensuring a bright future for generations to come. She stated that the Indian Diaspora would play an essential role in achieving this vision.

The President said, "As we celebrate the achievements of our Pravasi Bharatiya family, we should also look forward to the future with hope and determination. Together, we can build a Viksit Bharat, a nation that stands tall on the global stage and continues to be a beacon of light for the world."

Following her speech, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared a post on X and wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn presided over the Valedictory Ceremony of #18PBD in Bhubaneswar today. President presented the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to the #Pravasis & congratulated them for their success and achievement. She lauded their role as a living bridge between & the world."

The President of India in a post on X stated, "As we celebrate the achievements of our Pravasi Bharatiya family, let us also look forward to the future with hope and determination. Together, we can build a Viksit Bharat, a nation that stands tall on the global stage and continues to be a beacon of light for the world."

Notably, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

