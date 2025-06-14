Tehran, Jun 14 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued emergency contact details and advised Indians here to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements and observe safety protocols following the launch of Israel's strikes on the country.

"The emergency contact details of the Embassy: +98 9128109115; +98 9128109109," the Indian Embassy in Iran on Friday posted on X.

Also Read | Arkansas Dog Attack: Teen Girl Mauled to Death by Starving Dogs She Tried To Feed in US.

The embassy in another post advised all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements, follow the embassy's social media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities.

Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme.

Also Read | 'Shameful and Disappointing': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi Government for Abstaining From UN Gaza Resolution.

Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel following the latter's attack on Iran's nuclear, missile and military complex. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)