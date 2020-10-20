Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 20 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Monday called on Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

"HC Sh. Vikram Doraiswami (@VDoraiswami) called on Hon'ble Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad, H.E. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today, 19 Oct 2020," said India in Bangladesh in a tweet.

Earlier this month, Doraiswami had called on Bangladesh Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque and discussed matters related to the commemoration of 50 years of the Liberation War.

Last month, both countries agreed to initiate "air travel bubble" flights to meet urgent requirements of certain categories of travellers on both sides during the pandemic. (ANI)

