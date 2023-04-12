Brisbane [Australia], April 11 (ANI): The Sikh diaspora participating in the 35th Australian Sikh Games held at Gold Coast in Brisbane, Australia welcomed the gesture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend his wishes for the games and termed it as a great motivation for Indian youth living in Australia.

Notably, the Indian national flag was also hoisted for the first time in the history of 35 years of the games. The participants were filled with the spirit of patriotism when the tricolour was hoisted at the stadium.

The 35th edition of the Australian Sikh Games 2023 was held from April 7 to 9.

The Games draw crowds of up to 100,000 people over three days during which 3,500 athletes compete in 14 different sports.

The games were well organised and took place at the world-class stadiums that are used for hosting Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

While talking about the Prime Minister's message for the games, Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "PM Modi's words served as a great motivation for the participants, especially the youth."

In his message PM Modi has termed the games as an important platform for the Indian diaspora to connect them with their own culture.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always shown special affection and respect for Sikh Gurus and Community. During the last 9 years of tenure as Prime Minister of India, Modi has carried out a number of historical initiatives such as the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor after a wait of 7 decades, ensuring justice for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims after 3 decades, the inauguration of Hemkund Sahib Ropeway project, grandeur celebrations of Gurupurabs and others," Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu added.

IMF Convenor, Satnam Singh Sandhu handed over the letter of wishes sent by Prime Minister Modi to the President of the Australian National Sikh Sports and Cultural Council Sarabjot Singh Dhillon.

A prominent member of the Indian Diaspora in Australia Rupinder Brar was also present on the occasion. Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Sarabjot Singh Dhillon, said, "We thank and feel obliged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a special message for the Sikh Diaspora who is participating in the Australian Sikh Games 2023."

He further added that the event is held every year to encourage all age groups to take part in a range of sports activities to demonstrate our inherent Sikh values of inclusion, fair competition, and victory".

In his message, PM Modi said that Sikh Gurus have emphasised the importance of physical health and spiritual growth, and guided India and the world with many eternal and timeless values.

PM Modi noted that the Sikh Gurus gave a message of bringing people from different sections of society together as a team to achieve progress.

"These concepts are also relevant in the world of sport, where people come together to participate on an equal platform irrespective of their social background," PM said.

During the event, the Australian Sikh community showed a great interest in contributing towards PM Modi's vision of a developed India and pledged to work for the development of India. The Indian diaspora also expressed their trust in the leadership of PM Modi. The Australian Sikh Games are the premier sporting and cultural event for the Australian Sikh community.

The Games are held every year in capital cities and major regional areas around Australia. During the latest edition of the games, great enthusiasm was witnessed among many about getting connected to Indian culture and its roots.

As per the official website, the Athletes, and spectators from all over the country and overseas, including New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada and the UK come to participate in a wide array of traditional Indian and Australian sports and cultural events. (ANI)

