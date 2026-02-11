Riffa [Bahrain], February 11 (ANI): Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti on Tuesday called on the Crown Prince, Prime Minister and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Riffa Palace for discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and naval cooperation of India and Bahrain.

The discussions focused on cooperation in fields including information sharing, joint training, capacity building and future warfare.

Also Read | Dubai Weather: Heavy Fog Triggers Traffic Delays; Temperatures To Reach up to 28o.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy said, " VAdm Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff #IndianNavy, called on HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces & Prime Minister of #Bahrain, at Riffa Palace on #10Feb 26. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties & naval cooperation in areas including Information Sharing, Joint Training, Capacity Building, and Future Warfare."

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2021506427949654151

Also Read | UAE Grocery Price Drop: Choithrams Slashes Prices Permanently on 10,000 Essentials, Know Which Staples Are Getting Cheaper.

Earlier on 16 December, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended warm greetings to Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the government and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the country's National Day.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said India remains committed to strengthening its long-standing partnership with Bahrain.

"Warm greetings to FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Government & people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on their National Day.

Reaffirm commitment to strengthening our long-standing partnership."

The message arrived a month after Jaishankar spoke by phone with Al Zayani on November 16, during which the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the multifaceted relationship between India and Bahrain. They also exchanged views on key regional and global developments.

"Good to speak with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain over phone. Discussed ways to further deepen our longstanding multifaceted partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments," Jaishankar had said in his post at the time.

India and Bahrain share close and friendly ties, supported by regular high-level engagements, growing trade and investment, and cooperation in areas such as energy, defence and people-to-people contacts.

Earlier in November, the Bahraini Foreign Minister visited India and co-chaired the Fifth India-Bahrain High Joint Commission with Jaishankar. During the meeting, both sides reviewed progress toward establishing a Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment and discussed initiating negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The two countries also strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, reflecting shared security concerns and cooperation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)