Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): A delegation from Fiji, led by Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad, embarked on a spiritual journey to Ayodhya to witness the divine presence of Lord Ram.

The delegation, representing the Indian diaspora in Fiji, arrived at Maharshi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya on Thursday, eager to partake in the religious and cultural significance of the sacred city.

Also Read | Poop Problem: Mount Everest Climbers Asked To Bring Back Poo in Bags.

In a media interaction, the Deputy PM of Fiji highlighted the profound connection of Fijian citizens of Indian origin with their roots during a historic visit to Ayodhya.

He said how, during British colonial times, Indian diaspora members were taken to Fiji, carrying with them the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana. The dissemination of these cultural treasures in Fiji has led to a strong cultural identity for the community.

Also Read | Tesla Layoffs 2024: Elon Musk Asks Its Manager To Evaluate Employee Performance and Identify Which Jobs Are Important, Hinting at Potential Layoffs, Says Report.

Expressing enthusiasm, Deputy PM Prasad noted the fervour among Fijians when it comes to the mention of Ayodhya, especially during events related to Lord Ram's birthplace. Despite diverse religious backgrounds, the celebration of Diwali in Fiji is marked with grandeur, and the day is observed as a public holiday nationwide.

Speaking about his visit to Ayodhya, Deputy Prime Minister Prasad considered it a privilege to be present in the holy city and to have the opportunity to witness the revered deity, Lord Ram. He emphasised that the temple dedicated to Lord Ram will further fortify the enduring ties between India and Fiji.

Reflecting on the deep-rooted connection, he mentioned that Fijians of Indian origin, who originally migrated from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, hold a special affinity for Ayodhya. He expressed the intent to strengthen these ties even more.

Deputy PM Prasad conveyed the universal significance of embracing the ideals of Lord Ram, citing the need for the world to draw inspiration from his life principles. He remarked that adopting the principles of Lord Ram brings a unique joy and fulfilment to one's life.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji arrived in New Delhi late on Sunday night, kicking off his week-long visit to India.

The Deputy PM of Fiji, who also serves as the Minister of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics for his country, is the first foreign leader to visit Ayodhya after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. His visit to India will span from February 4 to 10, departing on February 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)