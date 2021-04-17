By Reena Bhardwaj

Indianapolis [US], April 17 (ANI): A significant number of workers at FedEx processing centre (near Indianapolis airport), where the shooting took place on Thursday night are from the Sikh community, the Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor has said.

The shooter has been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Hole, who was last employed by FedEx in 2020, CNN reported. The police said they could not yet say why he opened fire with a rifle late Thursday night at a FedEx processing center near the Indianapolis airport.

Harpreet Gill, an American citizen of Indian heritage, from Amritsar's Jagdev Kalan got injured during the shooting.

"Harpreet was the first to realize there was firing at FedEx. He rushed outdoors that's when a bullet came and hit his skull. He is being operated as we speak. The bullet is 2 and 1/2 inch close to the eye. The bullet is not yet out," said Harpreet's brother-in-law, Khushwant Bajwa. "He has three children, wife and mother."

Reacting to the shooting incident, Dr Rajwant Singh, Chairman of the Sikh Council on Religion and Education expressed grief over this latest killing in Indianapolis.

"It is very troubling to hear random mass shootings taking place in America almost every week. This kind of senseless killing and gun violence needs to stop. The latest rise of violence and hate against Asian Americans is also unsettling for many minority communities. It is so sad to see so many innocent Sikhs become the victim of this violence. We are praying for the victims and their families," Dr Singh said.

"We request Biden Administration to offer every kind of help to all victims in Indiana. Sikh community is ready to do its part to assist."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden today termed the latest shooting incident as a "national embarrassment."

All US flags will be flown at half-staff until April 20 out of respect for the victims of Thursday's shooting in Indianapolis, Indiana, the White House said in a statement.

The White House explained that the order also applies to embassies, military bases and other US facilities around the world.

On Thursday night, several shootings occurred in Indianapolis and the one at the FedEx facility left eight people dead. The gunman reportedly took his own life before he could be apprehended by police, according to the authorities. (ANI)

