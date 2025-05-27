Ljubljana [Slovenia], May 27 (ANI): All-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, held a meeting with National Council of Slovenia President Marko Lotric on Tuesday and conveyed India's resolute stance of zero-tolerance towards terrorism and the new normal after Operation Sindoor.

Indian Embassy in Slovenia said that the MPs, during the meeting, appreciated Slovenia's role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in promoting global peace and its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism that needs to be eradicated.

"Continuing their engagements during their second day in Slovenia, the all-Party delegation led by Hon'ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK called on H.E. Marko Lotric, President of the National Council of Slovenia. The delegation conveyed India's resolute stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism and the new normal after Operation Sindoor. They appreciated Slovenia's role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in promoting global peace and its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism that needs to be eradicated," Indian Embassy in Slovenia posted on X.

The delegation led by Kanimozhi, includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf, also met Slovenian Association for International Relations (SDMO) President Marjan Setinc.

During the meeting, the MPs explained India's actions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and India's new approach of zero tolerance against terrorism and rejection of nuclear blackmail by Pakistan.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Slovenia stated, "'Sharing Bharat's stand with the world' The all-Party delegation led by Hon'ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK held an engaging and productive interaction with President Mr. Marjan Setinc and senior members of the Slovenian Association for International Relations (SDMO)."

"The delegation explained India's actions after the dastardly terror attack at Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and India's new approach of zero tolerance against terrorism and rejection of nuclear blackmail by Pakistan. The rich discussions with the senior foreign policy practitioners were helpful in building a better appreciation of India's principled stance and strengthening India-Slovenia cooperation in the fight against terror," it added.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the central government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegation is in Slovenia to brief Slovenian leaders on India's Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed, and cross-border terrorism.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10. (ANI)

