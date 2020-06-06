World News | Indonesia Confirms Record COVID-19 Daily Increase of 993 Cases

World. (File Image)

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 6 (Sputnik/ANI): Indonesia has confirmed 993 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since the outbreak, amid the gradual lifting of quarantine measures across the country, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the update brings the country's toll of COVID-19 cases to 30,514.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says Job Data Shows 'Greatest Comeback in American History', Economists Not Impressed.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 1,801 and the number of recoveries has increased to 9,907, the ministry added.

In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, which was later extended until May 29.

Also Read | Pakistan Faces Petrol Shortage Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Long Queues Seen at Fuel Stations in Karachi, Lahore; Here's Why.

The Indonesian authorities have recently begun gradually relaxing the lockdown measures. In particular, the government eased some domestic travel restrictions in early May and announced plans to slowly lift other social restrictions in June.

The total number of coronavirus cases globally stands at 6,797,633 and 396,388 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)