Jakarta [Indonesia], November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 522 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 4,251,945, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 13 to 143,698, while 458 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,099,857.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13. More than 132 million Indonesians have so far received their first dose of vaccines, while over 86.27 million have taken their second dose.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

