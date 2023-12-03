Tokyo [Japan], December 3 (ANI): INS Kadmatt, on a long-range operational deployment to the North Pacific Ocean, entered Japan's Yokosuka for an Operational Turnaround (OTR), the Ministry of Defence announced in a press release.

The ship will be celebrating India's Navy Day in the presence of the Indian diaspora at Yokosuka on December 4.

During the stay in Japan from December 2-5, onboard visits including professional interactions and community welfare activities have been planned, according to the press release.

The interactions with the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) will include cross-ship visits, a professional exchange of ideas, a Joint Yoga Camp, and a coordination meeting for the Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX).

The visit of INS Kadmatt to Japan is aimed at further bolstering maritime cooperation between India and Japan. INS Kadmatt is an indigenously designed and built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, equipped with a state-of-the-art AS weapon suite.

In the press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, "The visit of INS Kadmatt to Japan and interaction with the JMSDF is aimed at further bolstering maritime cooperation between India and Japan, in line with the vision of both countries for the Indo-Pacific."

Earlier on November 28, INS Kadmatt undertook fuelling with JMSDF Fast Combat Support Ship, JS Towada, off Okinawa, under the tenets of the Reciprocal Provisioning of Supply and Services (RPSS) signed between both navies, according to a Ministry of Defence press release.

Taking to X, the Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "#INSKadmatt Long Range Op Deployment to North Pacific Ocean is in Yokosukan, #Japan, 02-05 Dec 23. Professional interactions & cross-ship visits Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with @jmsdf_pao_eng #NavyDay2023 celebrations with Indian diaspora."

It further stated that the visit of INS Kadmatt to Japan demonstrates India's commitment to its ties with Japan. Indian Navy spokesperson noted that the visit showcases growing bilateral cooperation between India and Japan.

In a post shared on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "Demonstrating India's commitment to its ties with Japan & showcasing #IndianNavy's operational reach, #INSKadmatt arrived at #JMSDF Naval Base Yokosuka for a three-day visit. The visit signifies growing bilateral cooperation between India & Japan." (ANI)

