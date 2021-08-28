New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Trikand participated in a maritime partnership exercise with German frigate Bayern in the Gulf of Aden on August 26, said the Ministry of Defence on Saturday.

"Indian Naval Ship Trikand, currently on deployment in the Gulf of Aden for Anti-Piracy operations, participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise with German Navy on 26 Aug 21. The exercise was conducted with German Naval Ship FGS Bayern," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Several evolutions like cross deck landings by helicopters, manoeuvres at sea, boarding operations by German Navy Helo (Lynx) onboard INS Trikand, approaches for replenishment at sea & steampast etc were undertaken during maritime partnership exercise.

"The exercise with German Navy will greatly contribute towards interoperability and maritime security in the region. Indian Navy remains committed towards ensuring peace, stability and security in the region and is ever ready to cooperate and collaborate with partner Navies on issues of Maritime safety and security," the statement added. (ANI)

