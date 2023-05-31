Vienna, May 31 (AP) Iran has resolved two outstanding inquiries of the International Atomic Energy Agency, a report seen Wednesday by The Associated Press said.

The confidential quarterly report by the Vienna-based IAEA said inspectors no longer had questions on uranium particles found to be enriched to 83.7% at its underground Fordo facility.

Also Read | Why Many Indians Don’t Trust Mental Health Advice.

The report said investigators also have closed off their investigation of traces of man-made uranium found at Marivan, near the city of Abadeh, some 525 kilometers (325 miles) southeast of Tehran. Analysts had repeatedly linked Marivan to Iran's secret military nuclear program and accused Iran of conducting high-explosives tests there in the early 2000s.

Iran on Tuesday had said international inspectors closed off the two lines of inquiry over its nuclear program.

Also Read | Germany To Close Four Russian Consulates on Its Soil.

The report comes as tensions between Iran and the West have escalated over its nuclear program. Tehran also has faced mass protests recently and anger from the West over it arming Russia with bomb-carrying drones now targeting Ukraine. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)