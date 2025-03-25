Yangon [Myanmar], March 25 (ANI): In a significant step towards fostering stronger Buddhist connections between India and Myanmar, a high-level delegation from the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) concluded a four-day visit to Myanmar.

The delegation, led by IBC Secretary General Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, engaged in extensive discussions with Myanmar's government officials, academic institutions, monastic bodies, and media representatives to explore avenues for collaboration.

"The visit comes in the wake of India's recognition of Pali as a classical Indian language in October 2024, a move that has revitalized academic and spiritual interest in the language", said a press statement by IBC.

Given Myanmar's deep-rooted Buddhist traditions, the discussions underscored the role of Pali in preserving and promoting Buddhist heritage across both nations.

A major highlight of the visit was the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between IBC and Myanmar's prominent Buddhist academic institutions, including the Sitagu International Buddhist Academy (SIBA) and Shan State Buddhist University (SSBU).

The MoU signing ceremony, attended by senior Sangha members and the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, marks a milestone in academic cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The delegation also held discussions with Myanmar's Minister of Information, U Maung Maung Ohn, on the role of media in spreading Buddha Dhamma.

Another key meeting took place with Myanmar's Minister of Religious Affairs and Culture, U Tin Oo Lwin, where both sides explored institutional collaborations to promote Pali studies and Dhamma-related activities.

Further engagements included strategic dialogues with Myanmar's leading media house, Skynet Buddha Channel, and the think tank "Myanmar Narrative," resulting in agreements on Buddhist discourse and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

The delegation also visited key Buddhist universities, including the International Theravada Buddhist Missionary University (ITBMU) and State Pariyatti Sasana University (SPSU), to discuss potential training collaborations.

A pivotal moment of the visit was an audience with His Eminence Candimabhibamsa, Chairman of the State Sangha Mahanayaka Committee, highlighting the importance of sustained dialogue between monastic leadership in both nations. Additionally, the delegation visited the Dhamma Joti Vipassana Centre, engaging in discussions on preserving and expanding Vipassana meditation practices.

The visit concluded with a reception hosted by the Indian Ambassador, attended by distinguished members of the Indian diaspora in Myanmar. The event underscored the broader significance of cultural and academic exchanges in strengthening historical Buddhist ties between India and Myanmar.

This diplomatic and academic outreach by IBC is expected to reinforce the shared Buddhist heritage of the two nations, deepening mutual cooperation in education, media, and monastic engagement. (ANI)

