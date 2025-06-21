New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the diplomatic corps performed yoga in Delhi's Nehru Park on Saturday.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, Jaishankar said the yoga session was a true reflection of Yoga for everyone, beyond boundaries, age, backgrounds or ability.

In a statement shared on X, "Pleased to join the Diplomatic Corps at the Nehru Park in Delhi this morning to celebrate #InternationalDayOfYoga. Like PM @narendramodi said today, the session was a true reflection of Yoga for everyone, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability."

Every year, the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated on June 21. This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations. Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Yoga is for everyone beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or physical ability. It is a universal gift that unites humanity in health, harmony, and consciousness. Friends, I am truly delighted that we are gathered here in Visakhapatnam, a city that beautifully blends nature with progress."

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandrababu Naidu Garu and Pawan Kalyan for hosting such a wonderful event under your inspiring leadership. It is commendable that the state of Andhra Pradesh has taken this meaningful initiative to promote yoga," he added.

According to a United Nations statement, yoga strengthens the body, calms the mind, and fosters a heightened sense of awareness and responsibility in daily life. This mindfulness allows one to choose healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.

In 2014, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. PM Modi first introduced the proposal in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly. (ANI)

