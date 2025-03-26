Des Moines, Mar 26 (AP) Iowa cannot, for now, continue to enforce part of its book ban law, a federal judge said on Tuesday, giving major publishers that sued the state the second temporary reprieve they requested.

The new decision from US district judge Stephen Locher again temporarily blocked the part of the law that prohibits school libraries and classrooms from carrying books that depict sex acts.

The law was first approved by Iowa's Republican-led legislature and GOP Governor Kim Reynolds in 2023, but key parts, including the book ban, were temporarily blocked by Locher before they became enforceable.

That decision was overturned in August by the US Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, meaning the law has been enforceable during the current school year. (AP)

