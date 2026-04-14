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Tehran [Iran], April 14 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday held a phone call with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi to discuss the latest developments regarding the ongoing "ceasefire and negotiations" between Iran and the US, according to the Iranian media outlet, Mehr news agency.

According to Mehr, Araghchi underscored Tehran's position on regional stability. The news agency reported, "Araghchi emphasised the Islamic Republic of Iran's commitment to preserving regional peace and stability with the cooperation and participation of all countries in the region and away from destructive US interventions."

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Omani Foreign Minister Albusaidi, for his part, according to Mehr, expressed hope that peace and stability "would return to the region as soon as possible."

The news agency also reported that the discussions come amid continuing tensions following the conflict between the US and Iran, despite previous rounds of negotiations. Oman, which had acted as a mediator in the talks occuring before February 28, said that the conflict broke out even though a potential agreement had been "within reach."

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Earlier, Araghchi warned that "provocative" actions by the United States could have "dangerous consequences" for global peace and security, during a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday, according to CNN.

During the conversation, Araghchi reviewed the latest regional developments following the announcement of a ceasefire and subsequent Iran-US talks held in Islamabad (April 11-12).

He "warned of the dangerous consequences of provocative US actions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz for regional and global peace and security," Iran's foreign ministry said, according to CNN.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said Lavrov welcomed the two-week Iran ceasefire and emphasised that Moscow believes the agreements extend to Lebanon as well.

Lavrov also said Russia remains ready to "help find solutions that would overcome the consequences of the unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against Iran," the foreign ministry said, according to CNN.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs official X post, Lavrov emphasised the importance of preventing a recurrence of armed confrontation and once again confirmed Russia's unwavering readiness to assist in resolving the crisis. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)