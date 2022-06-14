Tehran [Iran], June 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran announced on Tuesday Greece has ordered the release of the Iranian oil cargo it had confiscated onboard a Russian-operated ship in its territorial waters following Iran's reciprocal action.

The Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization said in a statement that despite the U.S. order to keep the ship under detention and impound its cargo, the Greek government eventually, in a decree, called for the return of the consignment to its owner as a result of Iran's quick and powerful actions.

It added as per the Greek government's order, the ship will also be released.

In May, Greece captured a Russian-operated ship in its territorial waters and confiscated its Iranian crude cargo at U.S. order. Days after that, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) seized two Greek oil tankers in the Gulf over "committing maritime violations." (ANI/Xinhua)

