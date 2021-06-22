Dubai, Jun 22 (AP) Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the US government under unclear circumstances.

American officials did not immediately acknowledge the website shutdowns Tuesday.

The Iranian state-linked websites that appear to have been abruptly taken offline by American authorities include the state television English-language arm Press TV.

Others include the Yemeni Houthi rebels' Al-Masirah satellite news channel. (AP)

