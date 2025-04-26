Muscat, Apr 26 (AP) The third round of talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program have ended, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person close to US mediator Steve Witkoff spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: 49 Killed by IDF Strikes in Gaza City Over 24 Hours as Arab Mediators Scramble to Restart Ceasefire.

Iranian state television also acknowledged that they concluded, but it follows the pattern of the two earlier round of talks in Muscat and Rome. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)