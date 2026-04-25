Tehran [Iran], April 25 (ANI): Iran's Head of Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i on Saturday warned the United States that incidents similar to "Isfahan and Tabas" would be repeated in the waters of the Persian Gulf if Washington does not end its naval blockade on Iran.

In a strongly worded statement on X, Mohseni-Eje'i said the US does not have the capability to impose a naval blockade on Iran and warned of a firm response if pressure continues.

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"Americans should know that they also lack the capability to impose a naval blockade on Iran; Isfahan and Tabas will be repeated once again in the waters of the Persian Gulf," the post read.

Referring to historical military incidents, he added that the anniversary of the "humiliating defeat" of US forces in Tabas carries symbolic significance for Iran.

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"On the fifth of Ordibehesht, the anniversary of the humiliating defeat of the American military in Tabas, today holds a different colour and scent for the people of Islamic Iran," the post added.

He further claimed that recent confrontations had also resulted in Iranian military success, referring to what he described as a defeat inflicted on US-linked forces in Isfahan.

"The commando forces of the wretched enemy, in the recent war, were this time grounded in Isfahan and suffered a heavy, instructive defeat at the hands of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," his post further read.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington over maritime operations in the Strait of Hormuz, where both sides have recently accused each other of aggressive actions, including naval interceptions and vessel seizures.

The reference to Tabas and Isfahan made by Mohseni-Eje'i was on the back of the historical as well as recent military victories over US forces.

On April 25, 1980, the US military carried out a failed rescue mission known as Operation Eagle Claw in Iran, aimed at freeing American hostages held in Tehran.

The operation collapsed in the Tabas Desert in northeastern Iran, where it encountered multiple technical and operational failures.

During the withdrawal phase, a helicopter collided with a transport aircraft, resulting in the destruction of two aircraft and the deaths of eight US servicemen.

Meanwhile, an F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down by Iran on April 3, 2026, marking the first US crewed aircraft lost in Iranian territory during the conflict in West Asia.

The crew, consisting of a pilot and a Weapons Systems Officer (WSO), ejected safely, but the WSO, a colonel, was injured and stranded in the Zagros Mountains for nearly 48 hours before US forces rescued him. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)