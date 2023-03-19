Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): The Islamabad Police have filed an FIR - including terrorism charges - against Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and more than a dozen other PTI leaders for allegedly attacking police officers and causing chaos outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), Dawn reported.

Hours-long clashes were reported between PTI workers and the capital police on Saturday after the former prime minister reached the FJC to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case.

A group of law enforcement officers and PTI supporters engaged in a violent altercation, using anti-riot gear and tear gas to push the other side back. The PTI workers attacked the police with rocks, and petrol bombs to set the police vehicles on fire, according to the Pakistan-based English daily.

Over 25 officials were hurt during the clash, as the mob set a police chowki on fire.

The same day, Imran and other PTI leaders were the targets of an FIR filed by Ramna Police Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Rashid Ahmed at the Islamabad Counter Terrorism Department.

A report in Dawn read that SHO Ahmed claimed in the FIR that the PTI leader and his followers violated Section 144, which was put into effect in Islamabad on Saturday, and blocked the road for traffic.

He asserted that armed PTI members brandished stones at a police checkpoint in Dhok, Kashmir. At the checkpoint, they also set tents and barriers on fire.

The complaint stated, "The charged crowd then surrounded the Judicial Complex from four sides, broke down its main gate, and then stoned the building until its windows were shattered."

It also stated that 16 government and police vehicles, as well as four motorcycles, were set on fire in the JDC's parking lot by another group of PTI leaders. "They also took 9 mm pistols, Rs 20,000, and a wireless set from the car."

The FIR continued by alleging that the protestors attacked police officers with sticks and stones while also stealing eight anti-riot kits from the cops.

In addition, Islamabad police claimed to have given instructions to determine the extent of the harm caused by PTI supporters outside the Judiciary Complex.

Islamabad police said in a series of tweets on Sunday as quoted by Dawn: "Fifty-two policemen were injured from incited workers pelting stones at the officials of Islamabad Capital Police and other assisting forces at the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Judicial Complex."

In addition, four of the Islamabad police's vehicles were "completely burned," while three vehicles belonging to the Punjab police and Frontier Constabulary were also damaged.

The Islamabad IG Akbar Nasir Khan was photographed visiting the courthouse at night, meeting with staff from various forces, and praising them for their efforts, according to a subsequent tweet by Islamabad police. "Legal action will be taken against the elements involved in the protests," Dawn reported. (ANI)

