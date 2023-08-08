Tel Aviv [Israel], August 8 (ANI/TPS): The Economy Committee of the Knesset, chaired by MK David Bitan, on Sunday approved the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) regulations, which concern standards for gas consumer service. Israel’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said the new regulations will offer an improved, reliable and more transparent service.

LPG (cooking gas) is currently used in almost every household in Israel, and despite this, the field of LPG consumption is currently not regulated by legislation. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure supervises the gas suppliers mainly in terms of safety, licensing, promotion of competition and supervision of some of the prices in the field. The purpose of the new regulations approved by the committee today is to set standards for gas consumer service and thus improve the level of service for all consumers.

The new regulations include various consumer provisions, including the obligation to provide regular gas and various provisions regarding the gas bill, including information that should be included in the gas bill. The regulations also state that the gas supplier must notify the consumer in advance of a change in the price of gas so that consumers who receive information about a price increase can examine the terms of the contract with other gas suppliers. Also, the regulations set clear conditions for disconnecting a consumer from the gas supply due to non-payment of the bill.

The regulations also determine the basket of services included in the price of gas, and a closed list of services for which the gas supplier will be entitled to charge a separate fee, in order to create transparency and certainty in the charges that the gas supplier imposes on the gas consumer and to prevent unexpected charges during the contract period between the supplier and the consumer. (ANI/TPS)

