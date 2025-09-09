New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich backed India on its stance regarding the tariffs imposed by the US.

Smotrich, while talking to ANI, expressed hope that the US and India could reach an agreement regarding the tariffs.

"No issue," he said when asked if Israel had any issues with India buying Russian oil.

"Russia is under international sanctions because of the war in Ukraine and this war is going on. And this is this war is going on for a few years. I am sure that America and India can both work these issues out between them," he said.

He further said that the bilateral between all these nations go back by several years. He added that the relations are bound to have differences, but it will be resolved.

"India and America go back many years. Israel and India go back many years. Israel and America go back many years. Each of the bilateral relations go back very years and it's perfectly respect it's perfectly okay that there are differences. Naturally there are differences within this relationship there is great appreciation between each of the three leaders. Prime Minister Modi, President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both both of our countries, Israel and India are negotiating with the US administration over tariffs now," he said.

"I'm sure that however long it takes I'm sure we'll reach agreements on this," he added.

Smotrich further said that all the three nations are bound by common values and interests.

"We have common values, common friends, common enemies and common economic interests. You have to remember that there's more to it than what you hear in the news and there are things being done behind the scenes and that's true in the economic domain as well," he said.

The remarks come amid global economic uncertainties following the US imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Indian imports, supplemented by an additional 25 percent due to India's purchase of Russian crude oil. (ANI)

