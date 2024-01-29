Tel Aviv [Israel], January 29 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that this morning's attack on a soldier at a Haifa naval base was terrorist in nature.

The soldier was hit by a car whose driver emerged from the vehicle with an axe. Soldiers shot the terrorist when he tried to attack them.

Also Read | Gandhi Statue Unveiled in New York City: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Statue Outside Hindu Temple After 2022 Vandalism Incidents.

According to the Magen David Adom rescue service, the victim was evacuated to the Rambam Medical Center in serious condition. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)