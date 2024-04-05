Tel Aviv [Israel], April 5 (ANI/TPS): Jerusalem district police Friday morning arrested eight people on suspicion of inciting and supporting terrorism and terrorists, four of them residents of Jerusalem, and four residents of the north of the country.

The arrests came after the Fajr (dawn) prayer on the Temple Mount, which was attended by thousands.

Also Read | India Carried Out Operations to Kill ‘Terrorists’ in Pakistan, Says ‘The Guardian’ Report; Claims R&AW’s Involvement in Targeted Killings.

The police said that similar to what occurred last week, there were chants of incitement and support for terrorism and terrorist organizations for a short time by some of the worshipers on the Temple Mount.

This is the final Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. This day has been declared "Jerusalem Day" by Iran. Because of increased tensions along the northern border with the Iranian backed Hezbollah terrorist organization and the ongoing war in Gaza, this year Israel's security forces were placed on a heightened state of alert.

Also Read | UK Dancer Death Due to Bone Cancer: College Sophomore Passes Away Aged 20 After Battling Rare Cancer Osteosarcoma.

Iranian Jerusalem Day is characterized by demonstrations throughout Iran, the Palestinian Authority as well as anti-Israel offensive activity in cyberspace. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)