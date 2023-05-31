Tel Aviv [Israel], May 31 (ANI/TPS): The IDF revealed that four soldiers arrested on Wednesday have already been released. They were detained for questioning following a report of severe physical injury caused to a Palestinian detainee, along with photographic documentation of the injuries on his body.

As part of the investigation, actions were taken to clarify the circumstances of the case.

Also Read | Deadline Looms for Zimbabweans in South Africa.

Based on the evidence and findings found so far, it was decided that there is no longer any justification to leave the soldiers in detention for the purpose of continuing the investigation.

The IDF said the investigation will continue and upon completion, the findings will be forwarded to the military attorney's office for examination. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | US Job Openings Hit 10.1 Million and Labour Market Still Strong Despite Federal Reserve's Efforts To Cool Economy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)