Tel Aviv [Israel], May 18 (ANI/TPS): As part of Israel's 75th-anniversary events and ahead of the Jerusalem Day celebrations that begin Thursday night, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem held an event in honour of the first four countries that moved their embassies to Jerusalem, the US, Guatemala, Kosovo and Honduras.

With the participation of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and representatives of the four nations' embassies, the flags of those countries were raised at the entrance to the Foreign Ministry building.

"More countries will soon join them," pledged Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen who pledged to work to get three more countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem by the end of 2023.

"Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for more than 3,000 years!" (ANI/TPS)

