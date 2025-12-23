Tel Aviv [Israel], December 22 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of the Interior and its Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology have joined forces for a first-of-its-kind initiative: a call for applied research in the core areas of local authorities, regional clusters and municipal corporations. The ministries said this is part of a strategic move to promote "quality local government."

"This initiative constitutes a vital bridge between the academic world and the complex challenges facing local government, and aims to leverage advanced research knowledge into practical solutions that will improve the services provided to residents and establish data-based decision-making," said the ministries.

Also Read | H-1B and H-4 Applicants Alert: US Issue 'Worldwide Alert' for H-Visa Applicants to Extended Wait Times Amid Expanded Social Media Vetting.

The call is built around three main goals:

Promoting applied research in critical areas of local government in Israel.

Also Read | Bangladesh Temporarily Suspends Consular, Visa Services From High Commission in New Delhi Amid Diplomatic Tensions.

Encouraging fruitful and ongoing cooperation between academic researchers and local government bodies and government ministries.

Making decision-support tools, models for development and improvement available in various public bodies, in a manner that leads to effective policies and results, and optimal public services for residents.

Out of dozens of proposals submitted, ten outstanding studies with high applied potential to bring about tangible change were selected. The ten studies selected from the many proposals submitted represent a wide range of innovative solutions that will directly impact the quality of life of residents throughout Israel. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)