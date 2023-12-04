Tel Aviv [Israel], December 4 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Land Authority's plan to expand the industrial zone "Sagi 2000" in the Jezreel Valley (northern Israel) Regional Council has been approved and will allow the establishment of 100 new factories there.

As part of the plan, the "Sagi 2000" industrial zone will be expanded by approximately 250 acres and will allow the absorption of 100 new factories. Its expansion is planned to provide solutions for the establishment of manufacturing plants, increase the employment supply for the residents of the area and be an economic lever for the northern region.

The expansion of "Sagi 2000" is planned as an integral and complementary part of the existing industrial area, through continuous road and infrastructure connections and the creation of a unified functional system for the existing industrial area as a whole. As part of its expansion, it will be possible to absorb about 100 additional new factories and continue the development of "Sagi 2000" in accordance with the needs of the industrialists, the expected population growth and the rate of employed people in the area.

The plan offers industrial areas, a public transportation center, road infrastructure, open public areas as well as engineering facilities. As part of the plan, the main construction rights are offered for approximately 1,275,000 square meters and connection to the existing road system of the existing industrial area. (ANI/TPS)

