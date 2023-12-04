UK Dog Attack: Cops Shoot 'Dangerous' Canines Dead After Two Aggressive Pitbulls Attack Man and His Pet Dog in Sheffield

A horrifying incident unfolded in UK's Darnall, South Yorkshire after two angry Pitbull dogs went on ferocious rampage, attacking a dog and its walker. The two dogs were shot dead by armed cops after situation escalated.

World Team Latestly| Dec 04, 2023 11:50 AM IST
UK Dog Attack: Cops Shoot 'Dangerous' Canines Dead After Two Aggressive Pitbulls Attack Man and His Pet Dog in Sheffield
Pitbull Dog (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Sheffield, December 4: A horrifying incident unfolded in UK's Darnall, South Yorkshire after two angry Pitbull dogs went on ferocious rampage, attacking a dog and its walker. Police were called to Handsworth Road in UK's Sheffield, South Yorkshire on Sunday, December 3, after they were alerted of dogs assault incident in the area. The two out-of-control dogs were shot dead by the armed police personnel after they became immensely aggressive while the third dog involved was seized.

According to Mirror report, the distressing incident took place after the two bull breed dogs ran away from a property in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. The bull dogs targeted a dog that was being walked along the street. The ferocious attack resulted in the victim dog needing immediate veterinary attention while the owner was taken to hospital for medical care.

The situation intensified when the two dogs became aggressive and posed a significant threat towards the wider public. Following this, the armed cops decided to euthanise the two dogs.  The victim and his dog were rushed to the hospital as they needed immediate medical attention. A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control.UK Dog Attack Horror: XL Bully Escapes From House After Attacking Owner in Norfolk; Shot Dead by Police.

Subsequently, the area was partially cordoned off and the police launched an investigation to ascertain the full circumstances related to the event. The arrested man remains in police custody. Describing the severity of the situation the police urged the public with any information related to the incident to call them. Dog Attack in UK: XL Bully Dog Mauls Girl and Two Men in Birmingham, Distressing Video Surfaces.

    Dog attack incidents have immensely increased in UK and in other countries. This occurrence serves as a clear reminder of the potential hazards associated with dogs not managed properly. Dogs are known to be faithful animals but incidents like this underscores the need for responsible ownership and effective control.

