Tel Aviv [Israel], November 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke on the telephone Wednesday with his French counterpart, Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu. Their discussion built on the dialogue held by the parties in Israel, the previous week.

Minister Gallant briefed Minister Lecornu on the framework reached for the release of Israeli hostages kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization to Gaza. Minister Gallant emphasized that the return of all the hostages to their homes is both a national priority and a stated goal of the war - a goal that may only be achieved via continued military pressure against Hamas.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Son Kills 61-Year Old Mother by Stabbing Her 100 Times During ‘Drug-Fuelled Psychotic Episode’ in Cornwall.

On this topic, Minister Gallant also stressed the critical need and responsibility of the international community in holding international NGOs such as the Red Cross, responsible and accountable in visiting the hostages in Gaza and facilitating humanitarian aid to Israeli civilians.

The Ministers also discussed rising tensions on the northern front, as Hezbollah continues attacking the State of Israel, and violating UN Resolution 1701. In this regard, Minister Gallant noted that the State of Israel will not tolerate threats against its citizens and will take the measures required to defend our northern communities.

Also Read | France: Pilot Found Guilty of ‘Involuntary Manslaughter’, Banned From Flying After Skydiver Decapitated With Plane’s Wing During Jump Over Bouloc-En-Querc in 2018.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Minister Lecornu and the French defense establishment for their partnership and friendship, and for their active role in the region. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)