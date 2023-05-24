Jerusalem [Israel], May 24 (ANI/TPS): To foster cooperation, Israel and Morocco signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an aeronautics and artificial intelligence research centre in Rabat on Tuesday.

The Center of Excellence will be established by the International University of Rabat and Israel Aerospace Industries with the goal of promoting cutting-edge research, innovation, technology and the creation of competitive national tech startups, as well as boosting collaboration and the sharing of information.

Noureddine Mouaddib, President of the International University of Rabat, told the Tazpit Press Service, "Last November, we had the opportunity to visit many institutions in Israel. We were impressed by the quality of education, research, and technology, but also by their hospitality and their great enthusiasm to collaborate with Moroccan institutions at large and with our university."

He added, "This center of excellence is the result of our collaborative efforts and joint commitment to promoting research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the fields of aeronautics and AI."

The Center will serve as a platform for exchange between Moroccan and Israeli companies, as well as research centers involved in co-developing advanced technological products and innovative solutions for the aerospace industry.

Amir Peretz, chairman of the state-owned Israeli Aerospace Industries said, "The most vital mission is now to transform a dream into reality by establishing a program that will combine high-quality education across various fields, with a special emphasis on science and technology. By establishing the necessary industrial infrastructure, it will be possible to recruit new graduate students."

Said Peretz, "Looking into the students' eyes, I can see their strong determination to succeed in this new center, bringing forth ideas which hopefully will serve not only Morocco and Israel but also the entire world."

The memorandum of understanding comes amid other Israeli-Moroccan partnerships established in recent months in areas such as agritech, water management, education and military cooperation. (ANI/TPS)

