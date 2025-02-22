Tel Aviv, February 22: The horrors of the conflict between Israel and Hamas continue with one heart-wrenching incident after another as the mourning over the loss of their loved one never seems to cease. Israel was struck with sorrow on Friday as Hamas returned the corpses of the youngest hostages - the Bibas brothers, Ariel Bibas (4-year-old) and Kfir Bibas (10 months old). The atrocities of the conflict shook the nation as Israel mourned in the colour orange - a colour selected to represent the bright red hair of the Bibas children.

The IDF statement came hours after it was discovered that Hamas had not returned the body of the boys' mother Shiri Bibas, and instead sent the body of a Gazan woman and later claimed that there had been a mix-up with the bodies during an Israeli airstrike, Times of Israel reported. Israel Confirms Death of Shiri Bibas in Hamas Captivity After 16 Months of Uncertainty.

Sharing a bright picture of the colour X, the state of Israel wrote, "The color orange will never be the same for us." Israel on Friday said, citing forensic reports that the Bibas brothers, whose corpses were returned by Hamas, were killed with "bare hands" by Hamas days after they were held captive in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) alleged that after killing the two babies in 'cold blood', Hamas tried to cover up the horrific acts. "Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered by terrorists in cold blood. The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys--they killed them with their bare hands. Afterwards, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities," RAdm. Daniel Hagari said in a statement. Israel-Hamas Prisoner Exchange Deal: Child Hostages Identified but Third Body Released by Hamas Not of Their Mother, Says Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israel Embassy in Cyprus lit their buildings in orange to solidarity with the Bibas family and Israeli victims of terror. Rotem Segev, the Deputy Ambassador of Israel in Cyprus wrote on X, "The embassy of Israel in Cyprus illuminated in orange in memory of the murdered children of the Bibas family, Ariel and Kfir, and all the victims of Hamas terrorism. May their memory be a blessing."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of North Macedonia also lighted their building in the colour orange as a gesture of solidarity with the Bibas family and Israeli victims of terror. "These two days, the @MFA_MKD building is lit in orange - a gesture of solidarity with the Bibas family and Israeli victims of terror. We reaffirm our commitment to a peaceful resolution, the safe return of hostages, and stand against violence on civilians," MFAFT of North Macedonia wrote on X. Additionally, parts of Belgrade, capital of Serbia, was also lit in the colour orange.

