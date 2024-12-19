Jerusalem [Israel], December 19 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police Command said that, over the past few weeks, it has been working to prevent the Ministry of Finance's intentions to "harm police officers' salaries," saying that planned budget cuts are, "beyond economic decrees that anyway make living in Israel more expensive for every citizen. In fact, it is a double blow to the police officers, those who guard and protect with dedication, day and night, Saturdays and holidays, the security in the State of Israel."

The Police Department feels that damage to police salaries will have "fatal consequences" for its ability to fill the ranks, "recruit quality personnel, and retain skilled personnel, who have invested a great deal of effort in their training," and that this "constitutes a direct and dangerous damage to the security of the state and its residents."

"The challenges of the Israel Police are unparalleled among Western police forces in the world," it explained. "The many and varied threat and attribution scenarios that our police officers are required to face in routine, emergency, and emergency routine situations are exceptional by any standard."

Police Commissioner Daniel Levy said, "Anyone who tries to harm police officers' salaries actually weakens the police, harms the security of the state, and must take stock of themselves. I will not give in to arbitrary decisions and offensive moves by someone who is disconnected from the risks, the burnout, and the sacrifice involved in being a police officer, in routine service, in emergency routines in general, and in war and emergency situations in particular." (ANI/TPS)

