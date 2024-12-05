Tel Aviv [Israel], December 5 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will support exporters of fresh produce abroad, including fruits, vegetables and plants.

"The export of fresh agricultural produce from Israel is an important pillar in the development and promotion of Israeli agricultural production, as well as a leading engine for the economic development of the agricultural sector in Israel," said the Ministry.

The ministry intends to help farmers enter the North American markets (US and Canada), Asian markets, Persian Gulf markets, Australia and New Zealand, South American markets, etc. The ministry also wants to strengthen exports to existing markets, European countries, Russia and other countries.

In addition, the ministry will support the organization of farmers to assist in a joint export marketing plan, with the aim of increasing the bargaining power of the exporters - who will act as one body, and improve the conditions they can demand and receive in world markets. (ANI/TPS)

