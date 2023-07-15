Tel Aviv [Israel], July 15 (ANI/TPS): Several fires broke out around Israel as the country entered an extended heatwave. Due to the conditions, Israel’s national fire commissioner issued an order prohibiting people from lighting any fires in public places from 10 am Thursday morning, July 13, through Midnight Monday night, July 17.

Israeli Fire and Rescue workers together with the police managed to stop a forest fire that spread on Wednesday towards the Hadassah hospital Ein Kerem, in the southwestern most corner of Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, fire and rescue workers are continuing to control a fire in the Shfela region, located to the southwest of Jerusalem, just north of the Negev. (ANI/TPS)

