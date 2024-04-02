Tel Aviv [Israel], April 2 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Labor enacted a raise in the country's national minimum wage beginning on Sunday, April 1, 2024.

The new monthly minimum wage for a full month's work is now 5,880.02 Shekels (USD 1,610 per current exchange rate).

The hourly minimum wage was raised to 32.30 Shekels (USD 8.85) per hour.

Minister of Labor, Yoav Ben Tzur: "This is great news for hundreds of thousands of workers in the economy. I call on employers - observe the law and take care of the workers' rights."(ANI/TPS)

