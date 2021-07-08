Tel Aviv [Israel], July 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 486 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 844,378.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel rose by 243 to 3,345, the highest since April 12, the ministry said.

The death toll from the virus remained unchanged at 6,429. There has been no COVID-19 fatalities reported in Israel since one was recorded on June 23.

The number of patients in serious condition rose from 38 to 46, while the total recoveries from the disease rose to 834,604 after 243 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached about 5.69 million, or 61 percent of its total population. (ANI/Xinhua)

