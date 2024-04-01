Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel's National Cyber Array reported a "significant" increase of 43 per cent in reports of cyber incidents in the year, compared with 2022. Among the most attacked sectors were digital services companies. This according to the annual report of the National Cyber Array for 2023, which was published Sunday.

The report also indicates 800 cyber incidents with the potential for significant damage that were prevented or contained in the period between October 7 and December 31, 2023. The report detailed the main trends and attacks during the war and also presents the active defence operations of the array, data on the state of the cyber industry, human capital and technological projects.

Out of the 13,040 reports from organisations and citizens for 2023, about 68 per cent were received during the "Iron Swords" war in Gaza. Also, 41 per of the reports this year dealt with hacking into social networks and WhatsApp accounts (2.5 times compared to 2022), about 25 per cent dealt with Phishing attempts, and 13 per cent in the penetration of the computer systems.

The rest of the reports dealt with weaknesses in the computer system (9 per cent), damage (3 per cent) damage to functional continuity such as denial of service attacks (2 per cent) and GPS disruptions (2 per cent). (ANI/TPS)

