Tel Aviv [Israel], May 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has appointed Ofra Farhi as Ambassador to Zambia and Non-Resident Ambassador to Botswana and Zimbabwe. The Israeli embassy in Zambia is expected to open in August.

Farhi currently serves as Ambassador-at-Large to Zambia, Botswana and Zimbabwe. Sa'ar will submit her appointment for government approval.

Israel and Zambia established diplomatic relations shortly after Zambia declared independence in 1964. But ties were severed in the aftermath of the Six-Day War of 1967. Diplomatic relations were restored in 1991. Zambia opened an embassy in Tel Aviv in 2005. (ANI/TPS)

