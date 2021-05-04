Tel Aviv [Israel], May 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Israel will send medical aid to India to help the country address the difficult situation with the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"The provision of emergency assistance is an expression of deep friendship between the countries in difficult times for India," Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.

Israel will begin supplying medical equipment to India on Tuesday, including group and individual oxygen generators, respirators, medicines and other medical equipment, the ministry said.

India is the world's second place in terms of the number of detected cases of coronavirus. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, more than 20.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country. More than 16.2 million people have recovered, 218,000 people have died of coronavirus and related diseases. (ANI/Sputnik)

