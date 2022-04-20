Tel Aviv [Israel], April 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone amid security tensions, the Israeli presidential press office said.

"The telephone call was held in connection with the request of the President of Turkey to speak with President Herzog in the context of security tensions in recent days. The conversation was held in a good and open spirit," the statement said.

Herzog said that "contrary to false reports, Israel is trying to maintain the status quo and freedom of religion, especially during this period, so that representatives of all religions - Jews, Muslims and Christians - can safely celebrate their holidays."

Erdogan expressed "concern and pain" in connection with the events of recent days and stressed that the status quo in holy places is very important for the Muslim world.

The sides agreed to maintain constant contact.

The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in recent weeks. Since mid-March, 14 residents of the country have become victims of attacks and terrorist acts. In recent days, serious riots have taken place on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. (ANI/Sputnik)

