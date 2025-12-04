Tel Aviv [Israel], December 4 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Wednesday met with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Tars Kachka in Jerusalem, marking the first visit by a senior Ukrainian official since the 2022 war in Ukraine.

Kachka, chairing the Israel-Ukraine Joint Economic Committee, met privately with Sa'ar before extended talks involving their teams.

Also Read | ‘Condom Tax’ in China: Beijing Introduces 13% Tax on Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Including Condoms After 32 Years To Boost Birth Rates.

The leaders discussed the war in Ukraine, bilateral relations, and the launch of a joint dialogue on the Iranian threat, agreed during Sa'ar's July visit to Kiev.

Sa'ar stressed Israel's awareness of Ukraine's hardships and stressed the importance of Ukraine designating Hamas and Iran's Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organizations. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Vladimir Putin India Visit: Private Dinner With PM Narendra Modi ‘One of the Key Points’ of Russian President’s Visit to India, Says Kremlin.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)