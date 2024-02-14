Tel Aviv [Israel], February 14 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Defence Ministry is gearing up to receive a significant influx of injured soldiers as the war in Gaza enters its fifth month. The ministry disclosed on Wednesday that its Rehabilitation Department expects to have 20,000 new disabled soldiers by the end of 2024 and is laying the groundwork for their care and support.

According to figures released by the ministry on Wednesday, over 5,500 wounded individuals have been admitted to the ministry's rehabilitation wing since October 7. The majority of these casualties -- 95 per cent -- are males with ages ranging up to 30 years old. Notably, 70 per cent of those admitted were reservists.

Also Read | PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Welcomed by Priests at BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Videos).

Statistics reveal that 84 per cent of the injured are classified as lightly wounded, while 9 per cent and 7 per cent are considered moderately and severely injured, respectively. The most common injuries include limb injuries, mental and post-traumatic reactions, and internal injuries.

In anticipation of the expected surge in mentally traumatized individuals, the Rehabilitation Division is augmenting its psychological treatment capabilities with initiatives to provide tailored support for those grappling with mental health challenges.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Acknowledge Indian Diaspora's Contribution to Dubai's Evolution Into Global Hub for Trade, Services, Tourism (See Pics).

The ministry added that it also postponed most meetings of medical committees for one year to allow wounded soldiers and their families to focus exclusively on their recovery while receiving benefits.

The Rehabilitation Division currently cares for approximately 62,000 people who were disabled while in service. In 2030, the number of disabled IDF and security forces under the care of the Rehabilitation Division is expected to reach 100,000.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)