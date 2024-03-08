New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): As the world commemorates International Women's Day, the Embassy of Israel proudly honoured the remarkable Israeli and Jewish women whose bravery and resilience have inspired people worldwide.

The embassy in a press release said that it is "pleased to announce the release of a series of videos featuring Indian-Jewish actress Madhura Naik".

In these videos, Madhura bravely shares her family's tragic ordeal and sheds light on the horrors they endured during the October 7 massacre, it also said.

Madhura's story is one of courage and determination in the face of tragedy. Known for her roles in television shows, she was born to an Israeli mother and a Hindu father.

She experienced a life-altering event on October 7 when her sister and brother-in-law fell victim to a brutal attack by Hamas terrorists. She opens up about her experiences as a Jewish woman and the discrimination she faced solely because of her identity, the embassy also said.

Through Madhura's courageous narrative, the Embassy aims to raise awareness about the impact of terrorism and honour the resilience of those affected by such senseless acts of violence.

"Join us this Women's Day as we stand in solidarity with Madhura and all women who refuse to be silenced by adversity," the embassy said.

"Let's stand together, amplify their voices, and ensure their stories are never forgotten," it also appealed in the press release. (ANI)

